Akshay Kumar drops HILARIOUS video to wish wifey Twinkle Khanna on birthday: ‘Long live my Hulk’-WATCH

Former actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 50th birthday today, and wishes for her have been pouring in from all corners. Fans were eagerly waiting for Akshay Kumar’s post for his wife on her birthday, and it’s finally here! Akshay Kumar penned a lovely post to wish her, while also sharing a playful, goofy video of his ‘hulk’ Twinkle Khanna.

Here’s how Akshay Kumar wished Twinkle Khanna on her 50th birthday

On Friday morning, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share a video to wish Twinkle Khanna on her 50th birthday. The video begins by showing a lovely picture of Twinkle in a beautiful white off-shoulder dress, posing against a beautiful backdrop. “Who I thought I married,” wrote Akshay Kumar, along with the picture. The video then showed the text “Who I actually married,” followed by a hilarious clip of Twinkle Khanna that shows her posing in front of a Hulk idol.

She pointed out towards Hulk, saying that's an idol. She then pointed to herself, saying that she is the real Hulk. She is then seen mimicking Hulk, and her expressions are hilarious! Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina,” along with a red heart emoji.

Reactions to Akshay Kumar’s post for Twinkle Khanna

Reacting to the post, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Hahaha happiest birthday Tina!,” while Vindu Dara Singh commented, “whose the hulk now ?” along with several laughing emojis. One netizen wrote, “this is so cute omg,” while another one commented, “Best way to wish.”

Twinkle Khanna goes snorkelling with Akshay Kumar and their kids

Meanwhile, earlier today, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her swimming underwater with Akshay Kumar and their kids Aarav and Nitara. Sharing the snorkelling video, Twinkle wrote, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease." In case you missed it, check out the video below!

Here's wishing Twinkle Khanna a very happy birthday!

