Akshay Kumar drops his uber cool LOOK from a song of his next upcoming film Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen together in Selfiee. This will be Akshay’s first collaboration with Emraan and Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in pivotal roles. It is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran Suraj Venjaramoodu. And today the lead actor has shared a picture in which he has given a glimpse of his look for a song in the film. Akshay is currently shooting for the song.

Selfiee

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ram Setu actor wrote, “My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar. Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.” In the picture, he is seen wearing a faux fur jacket that has a pink, yellow, and blue colour. The actor is sitting on the top of the car with glares. His look is very intense. Fans have also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

According to sources, Pinkvilla got to know that while Akshay portrays a superstar in this suspense thriller, Emraan will play a cop who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Khiladi. "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful people, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats," the source close to the development revealed.

Take a look here: