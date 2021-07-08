Akshay Kumar drops memes to make fans smile post his 'sad' version of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat

Recently, Akshay Kumar featured in B Praak's song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat with Nupur Sanon. The song, once again, had a sad story and to help fans overcome the pain, Akshay went the extra mile to share some 'creative' memes.

Actor joined Nupur Sanon in putting forth an emotional story in a recently released single by B Praak, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. A follow up after the last song Filhaal, Filhaal 2 showcased the story of a man whose love story could not be completed and his love story remains incomplete. The tragic love ballad gave rise to certain memes that seemed to have impressed Akshay as he penned a thank you note on social media for his fans and shared them on social media.

Taking to his handles, Akshay shared several hilarious memes from Filhaal 2 Mohabbat and expressed his gratitude to fans. In his note, Akshay wrote, "Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit." After the previous hit yet sad version, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat left fans hopeful that finally, Akshay's character would get a happy ending. However, when that didn't happen in the music video, fans began sharing memes.

Take a look:

Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit. pic.twitter.com/xufUPqglRS — (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

The memes included Akshay's character dancing and then suddenly breaking into tears and a hilarious twist to scenes from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The memes that Akshay shared left netizens in complete splits.

On July 6, Akshay shared the song on social media and left everyone impressed once. The new version also was crooned by B Praak and was about a tragic love story. The music video also features Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk along with Akshay and Nupur. The music video has been directed by Arvind Khaira and the music has been composed by B Praak. The lyrics of the song were penned Jaani.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

