As Akshay Kumar drops ‘Selfiee’ teaser, here are all his films that are remakes of popular South movies

Akshay Kumar has treated her fans by launching a power-packed teaser of his upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film that teams up Akshay with Raj Mehta, is dubbed as an edge-of-the-seat drama helmed by Karan Johar. ‘Selfiee’ is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Driving License’, with Emraan Hashmi playing a pivotal role. Well, this is not the first time Akshay has been roped in for the remake of a South film. There is a list of South adaptations in which the ‘Atrangi Re’ star has acted. We bring you a list of Akshay Kumar starrer films that are an adaptation of South Films.

Cinderella – Ratsasan

The actor’s upcoming flick ‘Cinderella’ is a Hindi remake of the Tamil psychological crime thriller titled ‘Ratsasan’. The film’s shooting recently went on the floors in the UK. It has also been reported that Rakul Preet Singh will be essaying the role of a female lead in the remake.

Laxmii – Kanchana

While the Hindi remake titled ‘Laxmii’ failed to impress the audience, the original film was a blockbuster. The Bollywood version of the film starring Akshay along with Kiara Advani has been directed by Raghav Lawrence. Raghav not only directed the original but also acted in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Manichitrathazhu

Based on the Malayalam movie, ‘Manichitrathazhu’, Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa had an ensemble star cast. The much-loved horror-comedy that released in the year 2007 also featured Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Gabbar Is Back- Ramanaa

The Akshay Kumar and Shruti Hassan starrer flick that was released in 2015, is the Bollywood remake of A.R Murugadoss’s Tamil movie ‘Ramanaa’. Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in a cameo in the Hindi version of the film.

Holiday- Thuppakki

‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ featured Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie is a Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster movie ‘Thuppakki’ starring Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal. Both the films have been directed by A. R. Murugadoss.

Rowdy Rathore- Vikramarkudu

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi in the lead roles, the Prabhu Deva directorial ‘Rowdy Rathore’ is a Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu blockbuster ‘Vikramarkudu’. The film has been directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Hera Phera – Ramji Rao Speaking

Hera Pheri is yet another Akshay Kumar- Priyadarshan movie. The film has been copied from a Malayalam movie titled ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’. The cult classic comedy also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in titular roles.

