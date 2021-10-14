Akshay Kumar elated with OTT response to Bell Bottom: Film has got its due within such a short span of time

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom was initially released in the cinema theaters and later premiered on the OTT platform. Speaking about the overwhelming response to the film, Akshay said, “With a film like 'BellBottom', we wanted to reach audiences far and wide, and I am glad that we partnered with Prime Video for its digital release. The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”

Bell Bottom was released in cinemas on August 19 and digitally on September 16. “We believe that great content transcends borders and languages – 'Bellbottom' is a great example of that", said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Prime Video. He adds, “With viewership from 199 countries across the world, the action-drama showcases the increasing interest in local, authentic, and world-class cinematic value content from India. We are delighted that 'BellBottom' has resonated so well with audiences in India and around the world.”

During the trailer launch in New Delhi, Akshay talked about the decision to go for a theatrical release amid Covid 19 restrictions across many states in India. He said, “It’s a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work. This is the thing which we believe in. I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50% occupancy in Delhi in other states.”

