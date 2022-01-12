Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi announce their next with Karan Johar, Raj Mehta & Prithviraj's ‘Selfiee’; PIC

Akshay Kumar is on fire when it comes to announcing films. The actor who already has a couple of exciting films in his kitty, is here with yet another announcement. Gear up as the Khiladi Kumar is all set to collaborate with Emraan Hashmi for a film. Just sometime back both Akshay and Emraan left all their fans puzzled as they dropped their selfies separately. But, now Akshay took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of them as he officially announces their upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’.

In the picture, we can see both Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi seated on their bikes as they appear to have taken a halt in the middle of a highway. Akshay is wearing the same golden bomber jacket in which he had posted his picture in the morning and Emraan too is wearing the same blue tee that he wore in his selfie which he posted earlier in the day. Sharing this picture, Akshay wrote, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @emraanhashmi”

Take a look:

Even Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to share the same picture of Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar and wrote, “No two others can slay it like you both @akshaykumar & @therealemraan. Stay tuned, something big is coming up!!”

Reportedly, Akshay and Emraan are all set to gear up for a film called 'Selfiee'. It is apparently going to be 'Driving Lisence' remake and will be directed by Good Newws fame Raj Mehta with Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Both the actors have apparently shot for a 53 seconds teaser to announce the film.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi bless our feed with a 'Selfiee' as the actors gear up for their next film