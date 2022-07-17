Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee gets a release date; Slated to hit the screens on February 24, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi sent their fans into a frenzy when they announced they were collaborating on Selfiee. It is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran Suraj Venjaramoodu. The movie will mark Akshay’s first collaboration with Emraan and it also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. According to sources, Pinkvilla got to know that while Akshay portrays a superstar in this suspense thriller, Emraan will play a cop who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Khiladi. "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats," the source close to the development revealed.

Now, finally, the release date of Selfiee has been revealed and it is slated to hit the silver screens on February 24, 2023. The makers issued an official statement that read, “Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape of Good Films’ previously announced 'Selfiee', starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi along with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will now release on February 24, 2023.” The drama-comedy, being directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo fame. Selfiee is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Meanwhile, apart from Selfiee, Akshay has many interesting films in his pipeline. He is gearing up the release of Raksha Bandhan which is directed by Aanand L Rai. It also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. It is slated to hit theatres on 11 August 2022. Next, the actor also has Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake. On the other hand, Emraan will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which will release next year.

