Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi welcome Nushrratt Bharuccha & Diana Penty onboard by taking a 'Selfiee'; Watch

Ever since the news of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s collaboration for Selfiee has come out, Fans have been eagerly waiting for more information regarding this film. Well, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Nushrratt Bharuccha will be the female lead in this film and today Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a fun video of his finalised cast of Selfiee. Akshay and Emraan welcome Nushrratt and Diana Penty in a fun way and the video will surely get you dancing.

In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty sitting in a car. The video begins with them holding colourful files as they hide their face with ‘Selfiee’ written on it. All four of them can be seen grooving to a song and their camaraderie appears to be amazing. Sharing this video, Kjo wrote, “Welcoming the two gorgeous and lovely ladies @nushrrattbharuccha & @dianapenty to the #Selfiee family! Sit tight, because this will be one hell of a ride!!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha collaborated with Akshay Kumar for their upcoming movie Ram Setu. Reportedly, the actress wrapped up the shoot of that film and came to this project. Talking about Akshay, he has several interesting films lined up too such as Prithiviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, among other announced projects. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty.

