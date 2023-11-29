Akshay Kumar expresses being overwhelmed on rescue of workers trapped in Himalayan tunnel: 'This is new India'

Today, 41 Indian laborers, trapped for 17 days in a collapsed Himalayan tunnel, were successfully rescued. Dramatic scenes unfolded as they emerged from the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel entrance on stretchers. The 400-hour rescue operation encountered obstacles, and delays. Tuesday night saw the workers pulled through an escape pipe, with a specialist rat-hole mining team manually drilling the final stretch after a mechanical drill breakdown. Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to express happiness and pride, applauding the rescue team.

Akshay Kumar lauds the efforts of the rescue team

Akshay Kumar, on X (formerly Twitter), shared his joy about the rescue, stating, "Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind."

Check out Akshay's tweet below:

Other Bollywood celebrities also showered praise on the rescue team

Riteish Deshmukh commended, "Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue."

Jackie Shroff applauds, "All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others #UttarkashiRescue."

Take a look at their tweets below:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Following his last venture, the survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, starring alongside Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar's future lineup is buzzing with excitement.

In collaboration with Dinesh Vijan, Akshay is set to feature in Sky Force, a film delving into India's first airstrike, scheduled for release on October 2, 2024. Further, he joins forces with Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Adding to the anticipation, Akshay is gearing up for the third installment of the Welcome franchise with the comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: 'Log mahine ke 6-8 lakhs kama rahe hai’: Akshay Kumar feels people on social media say anything for likes