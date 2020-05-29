Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to frontline warriors for working tirelessly: It’s due to them, we are alive

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, it is the frontline warriors like doctors, police officers, medical staff and more who are working day in and out to help those who are suffering. Amid this, Akshay Kumar has expressed his gratitude to them in a recent chat.

It has been a while since COVID 19 crisis has affected the lives of millions across the globe and in India, a nationwide lockdown has been going on since the last week of March. Amid this, it is the frontline workers like medical staff, doctors, police officers, and more who are working tirelessly to help fight COVID 19. , who has been trying his best to help amid the crisis, has come out and expressed his gratitude to frontline workers amid the lockdown. In a recent chat, Akshay lauded them and thanked them.

The Laxmmi Bomb actor said, “ I have been doing meetings and script narrations through video calls, catching up on films and new shows and spending time with my family. I feel we are lucky to be privileged to stay safe at home and be with our families. But, this is only possible because of our frontline warriors. I would like to sincerely thank them. It’s because of them that we are alive.” Akshay mentioned that it is because these people who are working day in and out, that we can be safe in our homes.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar apologises to Twinkle Khanna as she trolls him for not mentioning her in tweet about PadMan

Over the past few months, Akshay has been doing his bit to urge citizens to stay at home. From being a part of fundraisers to pledging to support the PM-CARES Fund and more, the superstar has been doing his bit for people who have been suffering due to the lockdown and COVID 19. Akshay has also been repeatedly urging fans to adhere to the lockdown and to stay at home amid the COVID 19 crisis. The actor was also a part of a special song ‘Muskurayega India’ that came out a while ago to instil some positivity amid the crisis times.

's recent social media post:

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in the horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. Rumours are rife that the film may release on an OTT platform instead of the theatres owing to the lockdown. The film was originally slated to release on May 22, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×