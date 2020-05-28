Akshay Kumar extends help to distressed daily wage workers of Bollywood; Donates 45 lakh to CINTAA

As the junior artists and daily wage workers of Bollywood are suffering during the lockdown, Akshay Kumar has extended a helping hand in this grave situation.

India has been witnessing a stressful situation at the moment as it is fighting a crucial battle against the coronavirus pandemic. This highly contagious disease has infected over 1.5 lakh lives and claimed over 4500 lives so far. Besides, the normal life has come to a standstill including the entertainment industry which has also been shut down for over two months now. Needless to say, the junior artists and daily wage workers have been facing the brunt of this lockdown and are facing a financial crisis due to lack of work.

In wake of the grave situation, has donated an amount of Rs 45 lakh to Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) in order to help the distressed daily wage workers. Confirming the news, CINTAA’s Joint Secretary Amit Behl told ABP News, “ extended financial help of Rs 45 lakhs to CINTAA. We have deposited Rs 3000 each in the account of 1500 artists and workers associated with CINTAA yesterday. CINTAA had communicated about the financial crisis of the artist and workers amid the lockdown to Sajid Nadiadwala, who informed Akshay about the same.”

To note, this isn’t the first time that the Mission Mangal actor has come forward to help people in this crisis situation. He had earlier donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to support the government’s fight against Coronavirus. Besides, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor had also made a contribution of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police foundation to the support the frontline workers.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay has several interesting movies in the pipeline which includes Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, YRF’s Prithviraj and Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re.

Credits :ABP News

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×