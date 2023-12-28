Akshay Kumar extends support to Shikhar Dhawan as he is blocked from meeting his son: 'Millions are praying'

Akshay Kumar is a popular and commercially successful actor in Bollywood. He also maintains a cordial relationship with people from other fields including cricket. The Khiladi actor knows a lot of cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan. Recently, Dhawan shared an emotional post stating how he has not met his son for a year. Kumar has now reacted to it.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Shikhar Dhawan's post

Recently, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram to share a snap of him video-calling his son Zoravar. He mentioned that he has not been able to meet his son for a year. Now, Akshay Kumar has taken to his Instagram story to extend his support to Dhawan.

The actor wrote: "Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar...millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless."

Shikhar Dhawan has not met his son in a year

Recently, Dhawan shared post on Instagram on Zoravar's birthday in which he mentioned that he has not met his son for a year. The cricketer also stated that he has been blocked from contacting him. Sharing a snap from their video call, Dhawan wrote this emotional post. Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee went their separate ways after an unsuccessful marriage. Their divorce was finalized by court in October.

According to Hindustan Times, the ground was cited as 'cruelty' done by Ayesha on the cricketer. The judge also accepted Dhawan's allegations of being separated from his son and pressured into financial decision-making. The court had given him mandatory visitation rights in India and Australia. However, lately, the cricketer has not been able to meet his son.

On Instagram, he wrote: "It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday"

Meanwhile, Kumar was recently seen in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti Chopra.

