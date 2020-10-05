Akshay Kumar faces heat as netizens call for a ban on Laxmmi Bomb after actor's remarks on drug controversy

Akshay Kumar’s recent post didn’t go well with the netizens, including fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They called for a ban on Akshay’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb.

Bollywood actor shared a video on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, defending Bollywood against several allegations of drug abuse. In the video, Akshay admitted that the drugs problem prevailed in the film industry, but he requested people not to generalise and think that every person associated with the industry has drug links. The superstar also mentioned in his video that any negative news could have a negative impact on a person's reputation and career. Thus, he requested the media to be sensitive while taking names. Akshay posted the video when the AIIMS panel also ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

While sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe”.

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

Akshay’s post didn’t go well with many, including fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens called for an immediate ban on Akshay’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb featuring him opposite Kiara Advani.

Take a look at a few Twitter reactions:

Starting Today, lookout for this space for the HT For The Day... Today's HT #BanLaxmiBomb and now, we all know what to do... Jai Mata Di!!! Har Har Mahadev!!! #BanLaxmiBomb #BanLaxmiBomb #BanLaxmiBomb #BanLaxmiBomb — Varun Kapur (@varunkapurz) October 5, 2020

Please don't ever fall to his false sentimental words. He is just trying to trap you all as his new movie is coming out.#BanLaxmiBomb #IgnoreLaxmiBomb@varunkapurz https://t.co/0u72gifnZq — SSR Fan (@2ndcommonman) October 5, 2020

Lets "Sadak2" Laxmi bomb.The money of this "2 hours of so called entertainment" might be going to Drugees and Mafias. Do our country a favour and Boycott #BoycottBollywood #BanLaxmiBomb — smita sinha (@smita12sinha) October 5, 2020

@akshaykumar how do you feel when you read this? #BanLaxmiBomb@itsSSR went through hell ... but landed in heaven now. Can't guarantee that in your case. #BanLaxmiBomb — (@Rbb15885) October 5, 2020

I am zapping you off from my life @akshaykumar#BanLaxmiBomb — Gautam Kar (@gautamkar28) October 4, 2020

It's high time to close the shops of so called stars who are not even humans in the first place. #BanLaxmiBomb — Yogeeta (@Yogeeta_India) October 5, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is still investigating the alleged drug links of Bollywood. Recently, actresses , , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by the agency for drug-related charges.

Laxmmi Bomb is all set for a digital release on November 9. The film is a remake of a Tamil film 'Kanchana' which was released in 2011 and directed by Raghava Lawrence, who has also directed the Akshay Kumar starrer.

