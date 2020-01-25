Akshay Kumar fans celebrate ‘29 years of Akkiwood’ on social media

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumars debut film "Saugandh" released on January 21 1991, and all through Saturday fans were celebrating '29 Years of Akkiwood' on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of the superstar, a fan tweeted: "Without any Godfather, Without any filmy Background, without any support from Big Banners. This man from middle class family made a significant mark in Bollywood on his own. At the age of 52 he the most hard working and most versatile actor of Bollywood. 29 YEARS OF AKKIWOOD".

Another fan shared: "#29YearsOfAkshayKumar

29 YEARS OF AKKIWOOD

*Hit Machine

*Khiladi Of Bollywood

*Comedy King

*Self-Made Superstar

*Best Action Hero

@akshaykumar

#29YearsOfKHILADI"

Another fan wrote: "29 Years Without Big Banners

29 Years Without Big Directors

29 Years Without Big Releases

Only Self-Developed Superstar Of Bollywood. 29 YEARS OF AKKIWOOD".

Talking about working with big directors, had recently shared in an interview: "I work with new directors because big directors don't take me. That is the truth. Let me just tell you. See, when big people don't take you, you have to start your own journey. If you don't get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. It is just like that. That is how you make your life. You cannot just be sitting at home and wondering why people don't take me despite me being so capable. That is what exactly happened."

Another fan shared a list of some the actor's most popular movies. The tweet reads: "Airlift , Rowdy Rathore , Hera Pheri , Bhool Bhulaiyaa , Rustom , Toilet , Baby , Housefull, OMG, Singh is Kinng, Namaste London, Bewafaa, Welcome, Aitraaz, Chandni Chowk to China, De Dana Dan, Dhadkan and a few more. My all time FAVORITE. 29 YEARS OF AKKIWOOD".

Akshay starred alongside southern actress Shanthipriya in his debut film, "Saugandh". The film was directed by Raj Sippy'.

This year, Akshay will be seen in "Sooryavanshi", "Laxmmi Bomb" and "Prithviraj".

