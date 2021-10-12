Akshay Kumar feels 'bittersweet tinge of sadness' as he wraps Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, off to the next

Akshay Kumar and producer-director Aanand L Rai have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan, in Delhi. Initially, the film had gone on floors in June. After shooting at a massive set put up in Mumbai, Akshay along with Bhumi and other team members had begun shooting in New Delhi a few days ago. Now, on Tuesday, Akshay took to social media to call it a wrap on the film's shoot. Not just this, Akshay also revealed that he is onto his next film now.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster." With the caption, Akshay shared a sweet moment captured on camera with Aanand L Rai. In the photo, Akshay and Rai could be seen laughing about something together. Akshay is seen in his look from the film.

Take a look:

Previously, when Akshay began shooting in New Delhi a week ago, he felt nostalgic about filming in Chandni Chowk. He had shared a video of himself running for a scene as he recalled his early Chandni Chowk days. In his note, he expressed, "Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old."

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan is all set to release in theatres on 11th August 2022 - Independence Day weekend. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

