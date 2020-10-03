Akshay Kumar feels Sushant Singh Rajput’s death highlighted many issues of industry; Admits drugs issue exists

Akshay Kumar mentions in his Twitter post that after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the investigation that was launched brought to light the drug issues in Bollywood.

in a post on Twitter states how after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many issues of the film industry came to the forefront. The actor further mentions in his Twitter post that after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the investigation that was launched brought to light the drug issues in Bollywood. does not hesitate to say that the problem does exist and he will not deny it. He also adds how the drugs problem of the film industry must be resolved.

The actor who is known for his action sequences and stunts that he wanted to speak about the matter for some time now, and hence now chose to speak about it. The actor says it would be very incorrect to paint everyone from the Bollywood industry with the same brush. He further says that like the Hindi film industry, the drugs issues must be existing in other industries and professions as well. But he adds that it would be wrong to state that everyone in Bollywood is involved in drugs.

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

Akshay Kumar also adds that it is the audiences and fans who have made actors such big stars with their love and support, will not let their fans and film audiences down by doing anything that would hurt them. Akshay Kumar firmly says that drugs and narcotics is a legal matter and all the authorities and law enforcement will take the appropriate action on the matter. Akshay Kumar also adds that he has immense faith in the power of media, but also states that media needs to report sensitively on the matter as they bring news to the world.

