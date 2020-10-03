  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Akshay Kumar feels Sushant Singh Rajput’s death highlighted many issues of industry; Admits drugs issue exists

Akshay Kumar mentions in his Twitter post that after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the investigation that was launched brought to light the drug issues in Bollywood.
21173 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar feels Sushant Singh Rajput’s death highlighted many issues of industryAkshay Kumar feels Sushant Singh Rajput’s death highlighted many issues of industry; Admits drugs issue exists
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Akshay Kumar in a post on Twitter states how after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many issues of the film industry came to the forefront. The actor further mentions in his Twitter post that after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the investigation that was launched brought to light the drug issues in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar does not hesitate to say that the problem does exist and he will not deny it. He also adds how the drugs problem of the film industry must be resolved. 

The actor who is known for his action sequences and stunts that he wanted to speak about the matter for some time now, and hence now chose to speak about it. The actor says it would be very incorrect to paint everyone from the Bollywood industry with the same brush. He further says that like the Hindi film industry, the drugs issues must be existing in other industries and professions as well. But he adds that it would be wrong to state that everyone in Bollywood is involved in drugs.

Check out the post:

Akshay Kumar also adds that it is the audiences and fans who have made actors such big stars with their love and support, will not let their fans and film audiences down by doing anything that would hurt them. Akshay Kumar firmly says that drugs and narcotics is a legal matter and all the authorities and law enforcement will take the appropriate action on the matter. Akshay Kumar also adds that he has immense faith in the power of media, but also states that media needs to report sensitively on the matter as they bring news to the world. 

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor touchdown in Mumbai after successfully accomplishing mission 'Bell Bottom')

Credits :Akshay Kumar's twitter

You may like these
Akshay Kumar celebrates SC ordering CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput: May the truth always prevail
Newswrap, August 6: Sushant Singh Rajput's diary pages torn off, Akshay Kumar & Bell Bottom team head to UK
Newswrap, August 4: Aditya Thackeray on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Raksha Bandhan shooting schedule & more
Newswrap, August 3: Akshay Kumar's new film Raksha Bandhan, KK Singh's video on Sushant Singh Rajput & more
Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Akshay Kumar’s video on mental health goes viral; Watch
Akshay Kumar mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: This news has left me shocked and speechless
Anonymous 24 minutes ago

you are one to blame too. did you not take a movie from Sushant. no surprise that you made it big.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

U r a money grabbing bhudha. Get lost

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Aap ki biwi dumb charsi

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Very well said Akki sir.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Yes drug issues exist in Bollywood but not 99% or 80% bollywood is on drugs. 2 % ppl in Bollywood takes drugs. Don't defame whole Bollywood.

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Lol for sure Akshay it highlighted the audience about how fake hypocrite and manipulative you are all ! About the dark side of bullywood ! Support SSR case when your movies is coming you Varun how cheaper you are ? Now the audience is not dumb anymore !

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement