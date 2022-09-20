Akshay Kumar 'felt closest to being a hero' after winning stuffed toys for his daughter Nitara; PIC
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Cuttputlli also starring Rakul Preet Singh.
Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He has been doing films back to back. He was recently seen in Cuttputlli co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from shooting he is a dedicated family man. The actor loves to spend time with his family and has accompanied Twinkle Khanna to the UK as she enrolled in a Master's course. Twinkle often shares pictures of him with his daughter. Today, Akshay posted an adorable picture along with Nitara.
Akshay’s post:
Sharing the picture with his daughter, the OMG actor wrote, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.” Both are seen walking in an amusement park in the UK. Coming back to his films, Akshay’s Cuttputlli is a remake of the Tamil film Ratsaan. It is a psychological thriller film and was released on a digital platform.
Apart from this, his film, Raksha Bandhan starring Bhumi Pednekar was also released this year.
Check Akshay Kumar’s Twitter post here:
Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz's next titled Khel Khel Mein, Capsule Gill and the untitled Hindi remake of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru.
