Akshay Kumar 'felt closest to being a hero' after winning stuffed toys for his daughter Nitara; PIC

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He has been doing films back to back. He was recently seen in Cuttputlli co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from shooting he is a dedicated family man. The actor loves to spend time with his family and has accompanied Twinkle Khanna to the UK as she enrolled in a Master's course. Twinkle often shares pictures of him with his daughter. Today, Akshay posted an adorable picture along with Nitara.

Akshay’s post:

Sharing the picture with his daughter, the OMG actor wrote, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.” Both are seen walking in an amusement park in the UK. Coming back to his films, Akshay’s Cuttputlli is a remake of the Tamil film Ratsaan. It is a psychological thriller film and was released on a digital platform.