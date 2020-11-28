Akshay Kumar finds his on screen friend in Arshad Warsi as the latter joins Bachchan Pandey: Report

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will be seen as leads in the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Now, as per a report, Arshad Warsi has also apparently been roped in to play Akshay's gang member and friend in the film.

A film that has been the talk of the town since it was announced is and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey. Touted to be an action-comedy, the film will star Akshay in the lead as a gangster who aspires to be an actor and Kriti will be seen opposite him. Now, if a report in a leading lady is to be believed, Arshad Warsi also has come aboard Bachchan Pandey and will be seen playing Akshay's friend in the film.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Arshad has apparently been roped in to play Akshay's friend and gang member. Further, the source revealed to the daily that it was Arshad's comic timing that led the makers to rope in him with Akshay in the action-comedy. The 'first time' pairing will be seen entertaining audiences together. Further, the report revealed that like Akshay, Arshad too will have a special look for the film and his character will reportedly be pivotal to the story.

As per the source that quoted to Mumbai Mirror, "The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay's comic timing and they found him in Munnabhai's Circuit, who, over the years, has aced this space. It’s a first time pairing for the actors." Further, it was reported that director Farhad Samji is currently hunting for locations in Jaisalmer and wants to shoot at places like Jaisalkot and Gadisar Lake. Not just this, the report revealed that heavy action scenes will be apparently shot at real places with choreography from stunt teams. It also stated that another A-lister may soon come on board the film and that shoot may be kicked off in January.

The film was announced with a poster last year and another poster was later unveiled that showcased Akshay in a spooky avatar. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Not a journalist, Kriti Sanon to play THIS role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×