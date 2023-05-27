Akshay Kumar flaunts his volleyball skills as he plays with Uttarakhand police staff; VIDEO goes viral

Akshay Kumar is the poster boy for health and fitness in the Bollywood industry. The actor's dedication and discipline towards his well-being is respected by his loyal fan base. Recently, a video of Akshay Kumar playing volleyball with the members of the Uttarakhand police staff went viral on social media. Akshay was seen flaunting his volleyball skills, leaving fans in awe!

Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with Uttarakhand police staff

Akshay Kumar is in Uttarakhand these days for the shooting of his next film Shankara. Looks like the actor took a break from work, and he was spotted playing volleyball with the police staff in Dehradun. It is evident from the video that Akshay Kumar has definitely got some volleyball skills and is playing the game with a competitive spirit. His infectious energy on the court engaged and entertained the bystanders who were cheering him on. Akshay Kumar was seen in a black t-shirt and blue track pants. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, two days ago, Akshay Kumar was spotted as he reached IIT Roorkee for the shoot of his next film Shankara. Not much is known about the project yet. Meanwhile, on 23rd May, Akshay Kumar was seen seeking blessings at the Kedarnath Temple. Videos and pictures of the actor visiting the temple went viral on social media. He was seen exiting the temple, and greeting his fans with folded hands.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, has an exciting lineup of projects. He will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. The film will release on Eid 2024. Apart from this, Akshay also has Oh My God 2, Hera Pheri 3 and Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

