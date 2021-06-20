Akshay Kumar gets candid about COVID 19 recovery, says we must accept it'll be a big part of our lives

Reflecting on his quick recovery, Akshay Kumar assured that he is well rested and raring to get back to work. Read on to know more.

resumed shooting for his projects, shortly two months after recovering from Covid 19. While he is known as the risk taker, the actor in a recent interview admitted that shooting again and going outdoors definitely made him nervous. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay said, "I admit this is not without fear. I am rightfully and cautiously fearing every move within reason, as everyone needs to. But, I am also incredibly grateful to have the amount of work I have, which in itself is enough to drive to get me up and about ready to share my masked face with the world again."

The actor added that Covid 19 is already a big part of our lives and we need to learn to live with it. "As much as my whole life has been about taking risks when it comes to health, I am very serious. This pandemic has reminded many of us just how short life can be, as safe as we must continue to be, it’s time to slowly start chasing our rainbows again, feel the outside air in our lungs, bring happiness into our homes, build our mental health and slowly let Covid become the new norm. Instead of trying to beat it, we should try embracing that Covid will be a big part of our lives for a while."

Reflecting on his quick recovery, Akshay assured that he is well rested and raring to go back to work. "As much as I wouldn’t wish this on myself or anyone, I’m relieved it happened in April, for I’ve rested more now than I have since I was born. I’ve had time to recover, reflect and improve my lifestyle. I’ve been more gentle with myself, especially with my training and expectations, with regards to everything really. I’ve understood the silver lining to catch Covid and it’s to appreciate every breath I’m lucky enough to take from this day forward."

Just a few days ago, Akshay confirmed that his next film Bell Bottom will be releasing in theatres. Starring alongside Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and , Akshay announced, "I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July."

