Akshay Kumar gets injured while shooting for an action sequence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sets: Report

Akshay Kumar, who was seen leaving everyone impressed with his kickass dance moves during The Entertainers in the US, recently got injured on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay and Tiger Shroff are reportedly shooting in Scotland currently. The duo was shooting for some high-octane action sequences and while pulling off a stunt, Akshay suffered an injury. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Akshay Kumar suffers an injury

According to Hindustan Times, Akshay, who is known for avoiding his body double and doing his own stunts, got injured while performing a stunt on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The report claims that he hasn't suffered a serious injury. A source informed that Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when the injury happened. Reportedly, he has braces on his knee currently.

The source further revealed that the action portions have been put on hold for the time being but Akshay is shooting for the rest with his close-ups to avoid delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.

Meanwhile, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Earlier, Ali took to social media and shared a picture from the sets. He wrote, "There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real location . Guns - Tanks - cars & live explosions with world one of the best technical and action crew #Scotland #BMCM."

Recently, Sonakshi expressed excitement about being a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She said, "I'm excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It's always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I'm looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them."

