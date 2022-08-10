Akshay Kumar gets mobbed by fans in Delhi while promoting Raksha Bandhan; PICS

Akshay Kumar is one of the most adored and admired actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he continues to woo audience after 3 decades. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated to almost a dozen upcoming Bollywood projects. The actor is actively promoting his movie Raksha Bandhan, which gears up for a release next week. Yesterday, the Khiladi arrived in Delhi to promote his upcoming film and to no one’s surprise, he was welcomed by his fans in a grand fashion.

Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film Raksha Bandhan and since about a week, the actor is going on city tours across the country, to promote his film. Yesterday, the actor promoted his film in Connaught Place Delhi and was swarmed by a lot of fans. The actor dressed casually in a blue hoodie and Black trousers. He waved to his fans and then shook their hands too. The Khiladi was heavily guarded by bodyguards for safety purposes

Have a look at Akshay Kumar being mobbed by fans in Delhi:

Akshay Kumar recently shared a post on twitter where he said how filmmaking was a cakewalk but promoting it was tiresome. Regardless, the actor has been travelling around India and is promoting his movie extensively on television shows and other mediums. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. The film releases on 11th August and will be clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake, among other projects.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar, his on-screen sisters smile for paps as they get clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS