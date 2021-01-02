Akshay Kumar gets quite the shock when looking for a place to charge his phone: This one is clearly occupied

Akshay Kumar has recently shared a funny picture with a frog sitting quietly inside a socket. Despite the bizarre photo, it was his caption that has stolen the show.

Bollywood actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actor often shares funny and interesting posts on his handles to keep his fans entertained and updated. And today, he did exactly the same to make his fans laugh. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a hilarious photo with a frog sitting quietly inside a socket. The Sooryavanshi has also mentioned in his post that when he was looking for a charging point for his mobile, he found a frog inside a socket.

It seems the Khiladi of Bollywood got quite a weird surprise while looking for a mobile charging point. And he decided to make his fans laugh with it. Akshay has shared the picture and captioned it as, "Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I’ll have to look elsewhere. This one is clearly occupied." Akshay’s latest post is indeed funny and it evoked hilarious reactions from fans. Yesterday, on the first day of 2021, the actor shared a short clip of the first sunrise of the new year.

In the video, he can be heard chanting Gayatri Mantra. While sharing the same, he wrote, “Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone (sic).”

Check out Akshay Kuma’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Apart from Atrangi Re, Akshay also has some interesting films on the pipeline like Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and many more.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

