Akshay Kumar gives befitting reply when asked about Prithviraj Chauhan’s birthplace at trailer launch

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj is, without a question, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Fans are excited as the trailer of the period drama just dropped today after a long wait. Akshay will be seen essaying the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the epic war action drama. Speaking of which, during the trailer launch, the actor gave a savage reply to a mediaperson who quizzed him on the birthplace of Prithviraj Chauhan.

During the grand trailer launch, a reporter asked Kumar, “Where was Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan from- Gujarat or Rajasthan?” To this, the actor promptly replied that what matters is that Prithviraj Chauhan is from India. “I think Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was from Hindustan. He was from Hindustan, and I will only say that these things don’t matter, he was from Hindustan no matter where he lived, he was the son of Bharat Mata and that is more important than anything. After seeing Britishers divide and rule on us, at least now, we should now understand. Let’s leave the question about where he was from, how he was, the most important thing is that he was from our country and that is enough,” stated the actor.

To note, apart from Khiladi Kumar, the Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial also features Manushi Chhillar, who will be making her big Bollywood debut with the movie. Manushi will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita in the movie. Besides, it will also mark Akshay’s first-period film and he is quite excited about it. Talking about it, Akshay told Mid Day, “It brings together history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find”. Prithviraj is slated to release on June 3 this year.

