Akshay Kumar gives a befitting response when being asked about ex flame Raveena Tandon in a throwback VIDEO

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's alleged love affair made headlines at one point of time in Bollywood. Check out a video in which the actor gave a tricky answer when being asked about the latter.

has made headlines at times not because of his films or acting but because of his affair rumours. Most of the people are well aware of the fact that the actor was once in a relationship with . It is even said that the two of them were engaged. Not only that but they reportedly also decided to get married after the wrapping up of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. But that never happened and the two parted ways.

A few years back, a scribe asked Khiladi Kumar about the kind of interaction he had with Raveena back then on the sets. This left the others in splits while the actor also smiled at the person while stating that he is asking him about something that happened 22 years ago. He then says, “I don’t even remember what I ate yesterday, do you remember?” Akshay then asks the reporter what he had a day earlier to which the latter replied ‘chole bhature.’

Then began a hilarious banter between the actor and the scribe. Later on, stated that it was a great honour working with Raveena. He further added that they had done many films together. The actor then said that ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ happens to be one of his favourite songs. He also mentioned that the 4-5 films in which they starred together were all hits. Coming to the present context, Akshay is happily married to Twinkle Khanna and they are now the doting parents of Aarav and .

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

