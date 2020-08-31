  1. Home
Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of his adventure on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Will remember this for life

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in an adventurous episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls soon, has shared a video showing the challenges the duo took up in the wild.
Mumbai
Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of his adventure on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Will remember this for life
Think about action and there is one superstar who will come up in your mind – Akshay Kumar. The actor is synonymous to action and adventure and often leaves the fans with bated breath with his mind-boggling action sequences. Recently, the Kesari actor made the headlines after he announced his collaboration with Bear Grylls for ‘Into The Wild wherein he will be going into the wild for an adventurous episode of the show. While the fans have been excited about this new adventure, Akshay has surprised the fans with a beautiful glimpse of his journey in the wild with Bear Grylls.

In the recently shared promo, the Khiladi Kumar addressed himself has the reel hero and called Bear Grylls as the real hero. The duo was seen taking different challenges in the wild which will leave you amazed. Akshay even asserted that he will remember these adventures for the rest of his life. He captioned the video as, “I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea What a day!”

Take a look at the new promo of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar:

To note, Akshay isn’t the first Indian celebrity to feature on the show. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South superstar Rajinikanth were also seen taking up the adventures in the wild with the popular host. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay has recently begun the shooting of Bell Bottom which also features Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The movie is expected to release in April next year.

