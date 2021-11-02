Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of his ‘Jai Veeru’ moment with Rohit Shetty ahead of Sooryavanshi release

Akshay Kumar had made the headlines a couple of years ago when he was roped in for Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. The movie will feature Akshay playing the titular role and marks Khiladi Kumar’s first collaboration with Rohit. And after creating a massive buzz, the Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens this week. While the team is ecstatic, Akshay is making sure to keep the fans intrigued. Not just he has been sharing interesting clips from the movie, he has now shared a new and unseen pic with director Rohit Shetty.

In the pic, Akshay and Rohit were seen having their ‘Jai and Veeru’ moment while shooting for Sooryanvhis. The monochromatic pic featured Rohit riding a bike and Akshay standing as a pillion rider. Both Akshay and Rohit were seen exuding charm as they ruled the road but in swag. In the caption, Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Our Jai-Veeru moment, when @itsrohitshetty took a break from blowing up cars. But for mind-blowing action, do catch #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November.”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

To note, apart from Akshay, Sooryavanshi will also star Katrina Kaif in the lead. Meanwhile, the makers have been releasing impressive numbers from the movie and it has managed to strike the right chords with millions of hearts. Earlier, Rohit had shared his excitement about his cop drama hitting the screens. Sharing a pic with Akshay and Katrina, he wrote, “Holding everyone together for the past 19 months… I CAN FINALLY SAY 10 DAYS TO GO… SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5TH NOV.”