Akshay Kumar gives glimpse of his journey with Ajay Devgn on latter’s birthday: You’ve been an amazing co star

Akshay Kumar showers birthday love on Ajay Devgn with a sweet post and it gives a glimpse of their friendship which has been going strong over the years.

is one of the most successful and bankable actors of Bollywood who has carved a niche for himself with his versatility and impeccable acting skills. While the superstar has been ruling the industry for three decades, the Singham star enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, when Ajay turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends on social media. Interestingly, several celebrities also took to social media to send birthday wishes to the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor.

Joining them, also took to his Instagram story and shared a collage of his pics with Ajay. The first picture was from one of their movies from their early years while the second one was from a recently held media event. In the caption, Khiladi Kumar was all praises for the Singham star wished him strength. He wrote, “From then to now, you’ve been an amazing co-star and part of my journey. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. May you keep growing from strength to strength. Much Love.”

Check out ’s birthday wish for Ajay Devgn here:

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Ajay had worked together in several movies like Suhaag, Insaan, Khakee, etc. And now the superstar will be sharing the screen space once again in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi wherein Ajay will be seen in a cameo and will be reprising his role of Singham along with who will be seen as Bhalerao Sangram.

