Akshay Kumar gives perfect answer to ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ with new still from Into The Wild With Bear Grylls

As the fans are excited for the new episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls featuring Akshay Kumar, the latter has shared a new still from the show.
The social media has recently witnessed a new trend after a meme from daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya featuring Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu took the internet by a storm. The rap turned meme went viral on social media and soon it was a rage. Everyone has been crooning the rap. Not just the aam aadmi but the celebrities have also been gushing over this viral rap. Joining the bandwagon, Akshay Kumar has also been smitten over by the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ rap.

Yes! You read it right. But there is a twist as the Khiladi Kumar has come up with a perfect answer to this viral rap. The superstar has now revealed ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. Wondering who it is? Well, it is popular host Bear Grylls. Confused? Well, Akshay, who is all set to grace Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, has shared a new still from the show wherein the duo was seen cooking something in the jungle. The Kesari actor wrote, “Rasode mein Bear tha Any guesses on what is he cooking? #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s new still from Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

To note, Akshay isn’t the first Indian celebrity to feature on the show. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South superstar Rajinikanth were also seen taking up the adventures in the wild with the popular host. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay has recently begun the shooting of Bell Bottom which also features Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The movie is expected to release in April next year.

