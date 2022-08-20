Akshay Kumar gives an update on OMG 2 at the trailer launch of Cuttputlli; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he continues to churn 4 or more movies each year. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated to almost a dozen upcoming projects. The actor was promoting Raksha Bandhan until last week and now the actor is back with Cuttputlli, an official remake of the Ratsasan, which premieres digitally, early next month.

At the trailer launch event of Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar addressed queries around his film Oh My God 2, which is a sequel to the super hit film Oh My God co-starring Paresh Rawal. Akshay was asked about his much awaited film ‘Oh My God 2’. Speculations were rife that the movie will release in October this year, but Akshay provided clarity over the same. When asked if the film will release on October 2, Akshay said, "Pehli baat hain ki October 2 ko Oh My God toh bilkul nahi ayega...aapke sutron ne galat bataya." which loosely translates as, "First of all. Oh My God certainly doesn't release on the 2nd of October. Your sources gave you a wrong update". Akshay also addressed the subject of films not performing well at the box office, which includes his latest release ‘Raksha Bandhan’. He said, "Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me." As of today, Raksha Bandhan has done a meagre Rs. 38 cr at the box office, and it is among the lowest grossers of Akshay Kumar in recent times.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. His film Cuttputlli with Rakul Preet Singh will release digitally on 2nd September. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake and Khel Khel Mein among others. He will also expected to be having a cameo in Singham 3

