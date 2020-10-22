Akshay Kumar is glad as Prithviraj co star Sanjay Dutt beats cancer: Looking forward to seeing you on set soon

Akshay Kumar took to social media to react to news about Sanjay Dutt's recovery from lung cancer. The Prithviraj star was glad to hear it and wished to see the actor on the sets of the film soon.

Yesterday, Sanjay Dutt issued a statement and announced that he has emerged victorious from Cancer. The Sadak 2 star shared the happy news on his kids Shahraan and Iqra's birthday and left everyone elated. also joined the league of stars who was glad about Sanjay's recovery and wished him about the same on social media. The Prithviraj actor took to social media to express his elation on Sanjay's recovery and mentioned that he hopes to see him on the set soon.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Best news! So good to hear this baba. Looking forward to seeing you on set real soon." The two actors will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Prithviraj along with Manushi Chhillar. Sanjay shared a statement yesterday where he thanked everyone including his family, friends and doctors for their support in helping him beat the illness. It was back in July-end that Sanjay had announced his break from work to seek medical treatment. Soon, reports came in that the actor had lung cancer.

After announcing his recovery from Cancer, Sanjay was spotted in the evening with his sister Priya Dutt as he returned home from hospital after his check up. Akshay expressed his happiness about the news of Sanjay's health on Twitter and won the internet.

Take a look at Akshay's tweet for Sanjay:

Best news! So good to hear this baba Looking forward to seeing you on set real soon. https://t.co/HSx8za7KsW — (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had reported last month that Sanjay would be resuming shoot for Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar after Diwali celebrations. The film is based on the life of Chahamana Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The new release date is yet to be announced. It also stars Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and Ashutosh Rana. Recently, Akshay and Manushi resumed work on the film.

