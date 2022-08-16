Akshay Kumar grooves to 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' for Selfiee; Wishes partner-in-crime Saif Ali Khan on birthday

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are two very popular actors in the Bollywood industry and they have been close friends for a very long time. Both the superstars have scared the screen space in numerous blockbuster movies. The duo is known for their strong bond and their most famous film includes the 1994 starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari which also featured Shilpa Shetty in the lead. Today as Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and penned a quirky wish for his partner-in-crime.

Taking to his Instagram, the Bachchhan Paandey actor shared a video of him dancing to his iconic song, Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film with the same name and captioned it: "It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother!"

Check out Akshay Kumar's video HERE:

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have worked on a number of movies together. These include Yeh Dillagi, Keemat – They Are Back, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, and Aarzoo. They were last seen together in 2008's action comedy film, Tashan, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role with Anil Kapoor as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will star next in Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake. Saif, on the other hand, will star next in Vikram Vedha, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the lead. He also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

