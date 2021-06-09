Akshay Kumar is ‘happy to have’ Bhumi Pednekar on board for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan; SEE PHOTO

Akshay Kumar took to his social media to confirm that Bhumi Pednekar will join him as the main leading actress for the upcoming flick Raksha Bandhan. Take a look.

Reports of Bhumi Pednekar reuniting with for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan have been doing rounds for a while now. Recently, Khiladi Kumar took to his social media platforms to confirm the same and said he is 'happy to have' the actress on board for the upcoming family drama. To note, the Rowdy Rathore star and the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress were earlier seen together in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the 2017 blockbuster saw the actors as a married couple in the film. Needless to say, their chemistry was noteworthy.

Expressing his happiness over having Bhumi on board, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo of himself wherein he is seen smiling with Bhumi and Aanand L Rai. Alongside the photo, the handsome actor wrote, “When you are happy, it shows And indeed we are…to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan.”

Notably, the Pati Patni Aur Wo actress also took to her Instagram to express her delight and said that she is supremely excited to collaborate again with the actor and the director. Sharing the same click, she wrote, “A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan@akshaykumar @aanandlrai #himanshusharma @kanika.d #alkahiranandani #capeofgoodhopefilms @cypplofficial.”

Take a look at the posts below:

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial was announced last year on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival. Announcing the project, Akshay had written in an Instagram post, “Raksha Bandhan is a special film for all of us, rarely are such pure and simple films made. Can’t wait to begin filming for this one!”

