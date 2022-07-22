Akshay Kumar has the best marriage advice for Ranbir-Alia & Vicky-Katrina: Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan takes over almost every TV or mobile screen on Thursday evening as a new episode of season 7 premieres on that day. Well, last night we saw the entertaining duo Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the couch and indeed they set the couch on fire with their witty answers and punchlines. Several moments stole the limelight but the one point when Khiladi Kumar gave marriage advice to newlyweds Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif was epic.

Akshay Kumar’s advice to Ranbir-Alia & Vicky-Katrina

Like every episode, there was a rapid-fire round wherein, Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar, who has been married to Twinkle Khanna for several years now to give marriage advice to newlywed Bollywood actors. When asked to give advice to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Akshay said, “Remember happy wife equals happy life.” Later he was asked to give marriage advice to Katrina Kaif. Akshay, who has worked with Katrina in many Bollywood films claimed that he knows her very well, hence he would like to say “Katrina, don’t eat his ear off, slowly nibble.” To Vicky, Akshay's message was, "Make her a home gym and you will see her more."

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu starring Jacqueline Fernandez, OMG2, Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake among other projects.

