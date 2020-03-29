Akshay Kumar has a perfect answer to Twinkle Khanna's query about his COVID 19 relief donations

Twinkle Khanna wanted to now if Akshay Kumar was sure about donating such a huge amount to the Covid-19 fund. The superstar's answer will amuse you.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a complete lockdown in India. He has urged the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. With shops, offices, entertainment industries and everything being shut down, India's economy has been severely hit. Recently, PM Modi announced CARES funds inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19. , who has been actively raising awareness about self-quarantine has pledged to donate Rs 25 crore from his savings to PM’s CARES fund.

Akshay himself announced this on Twitter and wrote, "And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai." On him donating 25 crores, his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna sharing his tweet, wrote, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.'

Not only Twinkle but even PM Narendra Modi has appreciated the Housefull 4 actor's help. Calling it a “good gesture”, PM Modi wrote, “Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”

Many celebrities like , Kapil Sharma, , Rajinikanth, Prabhas and others have been extending their support by donating medical supplies as well as funds for PM CARES fund and CM relief fund.

