Akshay Kumar has 'Proud son in law moment' as Dimple Kapadia gets a note from Tenet director Christopher Nolan

Akshay Kumar shared a note penned by Tenet director Christopher Nolan for Dimple Kapadia on the eve of the film's India release. The Khiladi Kumar expressed pride in his mother-in-law's achievement.

After a long wait for cinema lovers, Christopher Nolan's Tenet released on theatres and it was a proud moment for all Indians as talented actress Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the stellar cast of the Hollywood flick. Not just fans, for too, it was a proud moment to see his mother-in-law on screen in Christopher Nolan's flick and the moment became even more special as the director penned a heartfelt note to the senior actress on the eve of Tenet's release in India.

Sharing the moment on social media, Akshay dropped a glimpse of the director's note for his mom-in-law and actress Dimple Kapadia. He wrote, "Here's my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma " The Kesari star expressed how proud he was of Dimple as she achieved this feat.

In the note penned by Christopher, we can see the Tenet director expressing his 'delight' in working with Dimple in the film. A part of the note read, "Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work, and for lending your talent to Tenet."

(Click Here to see the tweet)

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple's daughter, also had shared a beautiful photo with her mom on social media and penned heart on seeing her be a part of Tenet. She had shared a photo of Dimple's scene from the film and called her 'completely incredible.' The film featuring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, and others released in India on December 4. Portions of the film were also shot in Mumbai and photos from the sets had gone viral back then too.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Dimple Kapadia has HILARIOUS reaction to her character's shocking fate in Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

Share your comment ×