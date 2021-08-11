Akshay Kumar has THIS to say for Bell Bottom’s ‘leading lady’ Vaani Kapoor; Find out

has been keeping quite busy these days, thanks to his upcoming spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ – a film inspired by true events. The film is helmed by director Ranjit M. Tewari, and stars Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, alongside Akshay. Heading for a theatrical release on August 19th, in both 2D and 3D formats, Bell Bottom will be the first major Hindi film to come out on the big screens since the onset of the pandemic. Meanwhile Akshay was also the first actor to begin shooting amid the Covid 19 pandemic last year.

As the film nears its release date, Akshay has been promoting it religiously on social media. On Tuesday, the Kesari actor took to Instagram to share something about Bell Bottom’s leading lady, i.e., Vaani Kapoor’s role in the film. Akshay wrote, “Meet Bellbottom's leading lady! She's caring, intelligent and the backbone of my life. Watch our fun-loving story on the big screen. #BellBottom releasing in cinemas, also in 3D on 19th August.” Fans seemed to love this introduction to Vaani’s role, and showered the post with likes and comments.

Have a look at Akshay’s recent Instagram post here:

The trailer which dropped last week, got a rather positive response from netizens. During the trailer launch in New Delhi, Akshay talked about the decision to go for a theatrical release amid Covid 19 restrictions across many states in India. He said, “It’s a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work. This is the thing which we believe in. I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50% occupancy in Delhi in other states.”