Akshay Kumar has a ‘wild’ stroke of luck as he captures ‘majestic beauty’ in this VIDEO

Akshay Kumar just had a ‘wild’ stroke of luck! Can you guess what it is? The actor, who is celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with his author-wife Twinkle Khanna today, is currently holidaying with his family at the Ranthambore National Park. Now, call it his absolutely brilliant luck on his special day, that Khiladi Kumar got to witness a beyond ‘sone pe suhaga’ (Cherry on the cake) moment. Well, the actor got to capture a beautifully majestic tiger while exploring the National Park, and he is absolutely thrilled about it!

A few moments back, Akshay took to his Instagram space and shared a video in which a tiger can be seen roaming about in the wild. Sharing this video, Akshay wrote a fitting caption that read, “सोने पे सुहागा माँगा था, ये तो उस से भी बढ़ कर हो गया. Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that !” It should be noted that just yesterday, the actor had expressed his wish for his daughter Nitara to get to spot some tigers at Ranthambore, and had said that it would be a ‘sone pe suhaga’ moment for him.

In other news, a few hours back, Akshay shared an adorable picture with wife Twinkle Khanna and wished her on their wedding anniversary. He wrote, “Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure”.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Raj A Mehta’s Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi.