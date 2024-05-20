Akshay Kumar heads to London with Dimple Kapadia after casting first vote as Indian citizen in Lok Sabha Election 2024
After casting his first vote as an Indian citizen in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Akshay 'Khiladi' Kumar was spotted at the airport with his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia. The duo are headed to London and were all smiles for the paparazzi.
Akshay Kumar was spotted with his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, as they headed to London. Akshay looked dapper in a green shirt paired with black jeans and a cool pair of shades. Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia donned a chic look with a black top, black jeans, and a shawl.
Akshay Kumar on the work front
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The actor recently wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of his upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3. The film also stars Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. Both actors keep sharing BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the movie to keep their fans updated.
Akshay is also set to reprise his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.
Apart from this, he has Welcome To The Jungle, which features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Mika Singh, and more. Apart from this, Kumar also has Sky Force and Shankara co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.
Dimple Kapadia on the work front
On the work front, Dimple Kapadia was last seen in Murder Mubarak, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, and others. Before that, Kapadia earned critical acclaim for her pivotal roles in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.
