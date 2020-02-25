Akshay Kumar: Here's why the actor is considered to be one of the most bankable Bollywood stars

Akshay Kumar who is popularly known as Khiladi Kumar is considered to be one of the most bankable actors of the Bollywood film industry. He has aced almost each and every genre with perfection and is still ruling the box office for more than three decades.

Bollywood’s own Khiladi is considered to be one of the most sought after and bankable actors of the film industry and the reasons are quite obvious. The Sooryavanshi actor has been ruling the Hindi film industry for over three decades and continues to do so even now. Well, of course, just like others, Khiladi Kumar has also seen many ups and downs in his career. But this has not stopped him from fighting it hard to achieve success again.

1. Uncountable action movies are done by Akshay Kumar which have been termed super hits

If there is one actor in the Hindi film industry who has been accredited with doing the most number of action films, it is definitely Akshay Kumar. Here, we cannot move forward without having mentioned the eight movies from the Khiladi franchise because of which he was given the title of Khiladi Kumar by his fans. And the best part is that the actor has continued to ace this genre over the past few years which is evident from his movies like Khiladi 786, Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty, Baby, and many others. And well, of course, everybody is now waiting eagerly for his upcoming action drama, Sooryavanshi.

2. Akshay Kumar’s quirky expressions and dialogues in comedy movies that left everyone in splits

Akshay Kumar is known for his impeccable comic timing in all his movies which has made the audiences go ROFL at times. Be it the Hera Pheri franchise or be it the Housefull franchise, these movies are the perfect proof that when it times to enacting comedy, no one can beat Akshay Kumar. His hilarious laughter, quirky expressions, and dialogues make such movies more lively and entertaining.

3. Akshay Kumar is the perfect person when it comes to doing movies with social causes

The talented actor has time and again proved that he is comfortable doing social dramas which also fights for some good cause thereby leaving a message for the society. Akshay shocked everyone with his stellar performances in movies like Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha which were basically made to reach out to the masses and convey a social message. And the best part is that all these movies have been termed super hits!

4. Inspirational biopics which were brought to life by Akshay Kumar’s stellar performance

It takes a lot of patience and hard work to portray real events and characters in biopics. We can now be allowed to say that Akshay Kumar has outdone himself in this genre too and won millions of hearts with his outstanding performances in movies like Gold and Kesari. Moreover, he also aced his roles in movies based on real events like Mission Mangal and Airlift.

What are your views about Akshay Kumar’s performance in all his hit movies? Do let us know in the comments section.

