Akshay Kumar hilariously reacts on being asked about eye injury on Housefull 5 sets; 'I can see you'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and has a busy schedule. Recently, some media reports revealed that the actor sustained an eye injury on a film set. Now, at a press conference, the actor revealed that he has been doing well in a hilarious way.

Akshay Kumar recently attended a media event in the city, where he interacted with the media. The actor was asked about an eye injury he sustained while working on an upcoming film. In his response, he gave a thumbs-up to a reporter, indicating he was fine. However, this was followed by a funny take by the actor, who said to the reporter, "I can see you," sharing that his vision was unaffected.

For those unaware, a few days ago, a media report by Hindustan Times revealed that Akshay recently suffered an eye injury while performing a stunt on the sets of his upcoming film, Housefull 5, in Mumbai. The report also mentioned that the accident occurred when an object unexpectedly flew into his eye during the stunt sequence.

So, a specialist was immediately called to the set to examine him, who bandaged his eye and advised him to rest for a while. He took a brief break, and the team continued with other cast members shooting their scenes. But, given his unwavering commitment to work, Kumar returned to set soon because the film's production is in the final stages. Consequently, the actor didn't want to delay it.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise and boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, franchise regulars, are joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and more.

The multistarer is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is set to release on June 6, 2025. At the same time, fans eagerly anticipate the fifth installment of the popular comedy film series.

ALSO READ: 7 upcoming Akshay Kumar movies that are among most awaited ones in Bollywood