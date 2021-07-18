  1. Home
Akshay Kumar hilariously wishes Birthday Girl Bhumi Pednekar; Here’s how she reacted

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account and wished his Raksha Bandhan co-star Bhumi Pednekar in a hilarious way.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2021 07:55 pm
Akshay Kumar hilariously wishes Birthday Girl Bhumi Pednekar; Here’s how she reacted Akshay Kumar hilariously wishes Birthday Girl Bhumi Pednekar; Here’s how she reacted
Bhumi Pednekar turned a year older today. A lot of celebs took to their social media to wish the lovely birthday girl. But, what caught our attention was the actress’ Raksha Bandhan co-star Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish. Akshay’s post on his Instagram handle wishing Bhumi was surely a very unique and catchy one. It has caught everyone’s attention, and once you read the caption, we bet you would be left in splits. 

The image that Akshay Kumar posted sees Bhumi Pednekar in tears and has a straight face on. At the same time, Akshay is laughing with his mouth wide open standing right behind her. This picture looks like a still from their upcoming project. The Airlift actor captioned the image as, “trying my best to make the birthday girl smile., She’s clearly realised she’s turned a year older today. Don’t worry Bhumi, hopefully, you’re getting wiser as well. Happy Birthday!”

Check it out: 

Akshay Kumar has an amazing sense of humour, and we have seen that time and again. Well, he was definitely successful in making the birthday girl smile. 

In response to Akshay’s wish, Bhumi reposted the picture posted by the actor and wrote, “sire Never a dull moment with you”, with a heart emoji. 

Well, we are really looking forward to seeing them sharing the screen space yet again in Raksha Bandhan. 

Looking at Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram stories, it is evident that she and her friends had a blast.

