Akshay Kumar on his films getting theatrical release dates: This is the most excited I’ve been in a long time

’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens. Soon after the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of the theatres, five films of the star got their release dates. ’s films that are all set to hit big screens include Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. Talking about the same in a recent interview, the superstar expressed his excitement.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay said it is a good feeling, having four to five releases in a year again, the life, as we all knew and lived, is back now and things are getting back to normal again. He also hopes it stays that way. The actor said that since the past year-and-a-half, they all have been waiting behind the scenes with bated breath for the right time to showcase and unleash the entertainment to the audiences.

On being asked if it will be an ‘Akshay Kumar overdose’ at the box office, the actor replied, “If you have seen the release dates, they are all spaced out like how my films used to be before the pandemic... a film comes out after a span of three to four months, and that’s how it is even now. As for it being an overdose, I don’t think so. Since all the films belong to completely different genres, there is something there for everyone. As an actor, finally my films are again going to be enjoyed on the big screen, like how they are meant to be, this is the most excited I’ve been in a very long time.”