Akshay Kumar on his ‘mango’ question to PM Narendra Modi: I asked whatever came to my mind

Akshay Kumar recently opened up on his viral interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and revealed how he prepared the questions for the same.

Remember ’s interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which took place early this year? The interview became the talk of the town for several reasons. While the light-hearted interview went viral on social media, superstar Akshay also faced criticism over his choice of questions. In fact, a video clip of the superstar asking the PM about eating mangoes even received massive attention from netizens. So, as the superstar is busy promoting his upcoming movie Good Newwz, he was recently quizzed about this much talked about interview at a media event.

When Akshay was asked if his questions for the interview were researched and pre-decided, the Mission Mangal star gave a perfect reply. He asserted that the questions in the interview were impromptu as he asked whatever came to his mind. Akshay also emphasised that there was no research was involved in preparing the questions for the interview. "How much research do you think goes into asking about aam? There was no research. I asked whatever came to my mind,” the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Akshay’s witty humour is not only limited to off-screen appearances. The superstar tends to win hearts with his stellar performances and one-liners on the big screen. In fact, his upcoming release Good Newwz will also witness a laughter riot and has been grabbing the eyeballs with its interesting trailer. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead and will be hitting the screens on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Times Of India

