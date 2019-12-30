Akshay Kumar on his work pace: If you come on time, the entire unit will also be on time

Akshay Kumar talks on the importance of work pace and believes that the crew also makes an effort to be on time if the actors walk in early.

2019 belonged to with three hits in a row and now the actor is gearing up for a glorious 2020 with four more films lined up in the year. The actor is basking in the glory of his recent release Good Newwz as the film seems to be rolling in good numbers at the ticket window. Starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, the film hit the cinemas on December 27. Its been just three days since the film's release and Good Newwz has set the cash registers ringing entering the 50 crore club.

The Khiladi Kumar seems to be at the peak of his career. Known for his early morning schedules, Akshay Kumar is seen as a very professional and disciplined actor. Akki has always been very punctual of time. Talking about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay stated that he believes in saving time. He says if the leading star comes on the sets on time, the unit also ensures to be on time. If you tend to reach late, even the crew develops a casual attitude that affects the overall efficacy of the film. Where three scenes can be shot in a day, it stretches up to one scene being shot in a day.

Akshay says that it takes him around 30-40 days to wrap up shooting for a film. On that average, If he does 4 films in a year, he is still left with about 200 days. He believes that if you are passionate and efficient, speed comes in handy with the two. Akshay also revealed that his Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani too worked for not more than 5-6 hours a day. He strongly believes that 50-55 days are enough for filmmaking no matter what the plot is. Quoting an example, he said that Tom Cruise completed shooting for Mission Impossible in 55 days which is one of the biggest action films ever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akki has his kitty full with Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi releasing in 2010 and Bell Bottom in 2021.

