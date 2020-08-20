Akshay Kumar holds the clapboard & begins Bell Bottom shoot amid new normal: Lights, Camera, Mask on & action

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a video of himself flagging off the shoot of Bell Bottom in the UK today. The Khiladi Kumar’s espionage thriller will be released next year in April.

and team Bell Bottom had jetted off to the UK to commence shooting of the film in a chartered plane. Akshay and team Bell Bottom became the first film crew to head for an international shoot amid the COVID 19 pandemic. A few days back, Akshay along with , Lara Dutta, Ranjit M Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani jetted off to the UK on a private chartered flight along with their families. Today, Akshay shared an update about commencing the shoot of the film by holding the clapboard and flagging it off.

On Thursday, Akshay shared a glimpse of how he flagged off the shooting of the film amid the ‘new normal.’ He wrote, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.” In the video, Akshay was seen holding the clapboard with “Bell Bottom” written over it and was seen with his mask on. He urged everyone to wish them luck amid the pandemic as they resume work after a while.

While the superstar was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna, kids Aarav and , other crew members also joined in with their families when team Bell Bottom headed to the UK for shooting. The leading lady of the film Vaani Kapoor, however, did not join them while heading to the UK. Meanwhile, Akshay’s film Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller that stars him in a lead role with Vaani, Huma and Lara. Earlier, Lara also shared a photo of herself getting ready for shoot and expressed excitement to return to work amid the pandemic. The film is being produced by Pooja Entertainment and will be released on April 2, 2021.

Take a look at how kicked off Bell Bottom shoot:

