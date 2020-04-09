Akshay Kumar holds ‘Dil Se Thank You’ placard as he thanks doctors, police & workers amid Coronavirus crisis

Akshay Kumar took to social media to thank the doctors, police & workers for taking care of everyone amid Coronavirus crisis; Take a look

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that given the crisis, the entire nation will be under a lockdown. Also, due to the current situation, PM Modi set up a relief fund and urged the citizens of the country to come forward and contribution by pledging their donation to the funds. Post that, a host of B-town celebs have extended their support to the relief fund and was one of the first celebs to extend his support.

, who has been vocal about Covid-19, is one of the first actors to donate a sum of Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund and taking to Twitter, he announced the same as he wrote, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai…” And today, this Sooryavanshi actor took to social media to thank the police, Nagar Nigam, doctors, nurses, NGOs volunteers, government officials and other vendors for staying out and help the nation fight the crisis. In the photo, Akshay is seen holding a placard which reads, “Dil Se Thank you,” and alongside, he wrote, “Name : Akshay Kumar City : Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou…”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar requested people to stay indoors and practise social-distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19 and when the cases of COVID 19 were on a surge, with people still stepping out, Akshay put out a video on social media, in which he blasted the violators who failed to adhere to the rules of the lockdown. On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the release of the film has been postponed.

Check out Akshay Kumar's message as he thanks the workers, cops and doctors amid the Coronavirus crisis:

There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ANf1ynTP09 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

