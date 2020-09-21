Akshay Kumar hopes Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘stays crazy as always’ as he drops a goofy birthday wish for her

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older, wishes poured in on social media from fans, friends and family. Akshay Kumar wished Kareena in the goofiest way.

If there are two co-stars who share a great bond on and off the screen, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and . Having worked in several films together, Akshay and Kareena share a great friendship and that sometimes can be seen in their social media posts for each other. Today, as Kareena turned a year older, her Good Newwz co-star penned a goofy birthday wish for her. However, it was the adorable photo that Akshay shared with Kareena that left netizens in splits.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a throwback photo with Kareena from Good Newwz promotion days when they went on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the photo, the gorgeous birthday girl is seen sticking her tongue out to the camera while Akshay could be seen standing right behind her and posing in a sneaky manner. The adorable duo always manage to light up the screen when they feature in a film together and their last outing, Good Newwz was a hit.

On Kareena's birthday, Akshay wished her with a throwback photo and wanted her to stay the way she is forever. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Bebo Stay the way you are, crazy as always. Love and prayers. @kareenakapoorkhan." Kareena replied to Akshay and thanked her 'best co-star,' for the wishes.

Take a look at 's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

In their last film, Akshay and Kareena managed to entertain everyone as a couple and their comic timing left everyone in awe. Kareena has been getting wishes from all her friends, family and fans on social media. , , , Kiara Advani, , and others penned sweet wishes for Kareena as she turned 40. The gorgeous star celebrated her 40th birthday with her close family members and photos were shared on social media by her sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena is expecting a second child after Taimur Ali Khan.

