Akshay Kumar hospitalised as 'precautionary measure' post positive COVID 19 test: Hope to be back home soon

Akshay Kumar had tested positive for COVID 19 recently and went into home quarantine. Now, the Ram Setu actor has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He informed his fans in a statement on social media.

Recently, shared a note on social media to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID 19 and that he was quarantining at home post it. However, now, on Monday, Akshay has put out a statement where he revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital on medical advice. However, he shared that it is only as a 'precautionary measure,' and that he hopes to be home soon. The actor had recently kicked off shooting for his film, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care." After Akshay revealed that he had tested positive for COVID 19, several fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Even many close friends of the actor from the industry hoped that he would be fine soon.

After Akshay's COVID 19 positive diagnosis, a report by Times Of India claimed that 45 junior artists working on Ram Setu also tested positive for COVID 19. Reportedly, the shoot for Ram Setu has been put on hold amid the COVID 19 cases. As per TOI report, the sets had been erected in Madh Island for Ram Setu shoot and amid the recent COVID 19 cases, they apparently will remain redundant. Akshay's fans have been praying for the actor since he revealed he tested positive. On Monday, as he put out the tweet regarding his hospitalization, fans of the actor urged him to take care.

On Sunday evening, the Maharashtra Government also put out new guidelines in the state owing to the spike in cases of COVID 19. Several restrictions have been put in place including night curfew, weekend lockdown, and even for film shoots, it has been advised to avoid crowding on sets. Over the past few weeks, actors like , Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, and Vikrant Massey also tested positive for COVID 19.

