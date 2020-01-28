From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan: 5 Bollywood actors who should participate in Man vs Wild With Bear Grylls

With Rajinikanth appearing on the recent episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, here is a look at other celebrities who should come to the popular adventure show.

Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild has been one of the most interesting shows on television that takes the viewers on exciting and adventurous trips in the wild across the world. The show is about surviving in almost all the situation in the wild. With the show running for several years, host Bear Grylls has time and again proved can survive in any environment. After all, he has been doing quite entertainingly for quite a long time now and his journeys often give us goosebumps. Don’t you agree?

Interestingly, now the TV presenter has begun shooting with celebs across the world has been taking them on these adventure journeys with him. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also been the special guests on the show lately. And now the recent one to join Bear Grylls is superstar Rajinikanth. The much talked about episode will be shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park. While the fans are excited about Rajinikanth taking the challenges of the wild, here’s a list of Bollywood celebs we would love to see on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

Known as Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar, has been an inspiration for millions for his healthy lifestyle and fitness regime. In fact, he has also been among the best action heroes Bollywood ever had and he always makes her skip a heartbeat every time he performs a breathtaking stunt with utmost perfection. Given his fit lifestyle, it will be quite interesting to watch him take the challenges of the wild.

Bollywood’s very own Greek God is the second one on the list. Hrithik, who has been in the industry for over two decades now, has come a long way in his career and has also emerged as one of the top dancers in the industry. Besides, his transformation journeys for the projects have been inspirational. Don’t believe us? Take a look at his appearance in Super 30 and then War. Nobody could have pulled off Kabir in War better than Hrithik. So, wouldn’t he be an apt choice for Man vs Wild?

Tiger Shroff

Following Hrithik’s footsteps is Bollywood’s heartthrob Tiger Shroff. The actor, who made his debut as a chocolate boy, successfully transformed into an action hero over the years. His performance in War is touted to be one of the best ones in his career and he did give a tough competition to Hrithik. Will he be able to do the same with Bear Grylls? It will be certainly fun to watch this.

Sidharth Shukla

He has been creating a lot of buzz in the town with his ongoing stint on Bigg Boss 13. Crowned as BB’s angry young man, Sidharth has also been one of the toughest contestants of the popular reality show who doesn’t believe in giving up in any condition. Sidharth is often touted to be a one-man army and gives his best shot in every task. So, it will be interesting to watch him taking up the challenges in the wild and testing his patience there.

Rohit Shetty

We have seen him testing several celebrities’ patience with fear on his show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In fact, Rohit Shetty is known to give a tough time to the celebs in his darr ki paathshala. But what if he is made to go through some adventure with Bear Grylls, will he be able to survive? Well, the man who is known for his tough attitude will surely be a fun watch on the show.

